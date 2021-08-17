Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Short Interest Down 63.2% in July

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Kontrol Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of KNRLF stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Kontrol Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

Kontrol Technologies Corp. provides energy efficiency solutions and technologies to commercial energy consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartSite, a building energy software technology to assist in the operation and management of complex heating, ventilation, and cooling systems for factories, large multi-residential, commercial, and mission critical buildings; SmartSuite that connects into existing building automation systems and also communicate with utilities; and BioCloud, a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne pathogens for various applications, such as classrooms, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation, offices, break rooms, and others defined spaces.

