KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth $150,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.61. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $104.94.

