KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KPLUY. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded KS Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. KS Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $7.79.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

