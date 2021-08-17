Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15,316.00

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market cap of $282,689.59 and $15,316.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000201 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

