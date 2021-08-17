L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Acquires A$2,048,440.93 in Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) insider Mark Landau purchased 791,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.59 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,048,440.93 ($1,463,172.09).
Mark Landau also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 6th, Mark Landau purchased 417,729 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.56 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,070,639.43 ($764,742.45).
- On Friday, July 30th, Mark Landau purchased 350,625 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.58 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$906,015.00 ($647,153.57).
- On Monday, July 19th, Mark Landau purchased 892,500 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,298,187.50 ($1,641,562.50).
L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for L1 Long Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L1 Long Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.