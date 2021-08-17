Landbox Hits 1-Day Volume of $438,291.00 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Landbox has a market capitalization of $691,769.95 and approximately $438,291.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00056956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00134145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00158525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,482.94 or 1.00372349 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.73 or 0.00925774 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.17 or 0.00682723 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

