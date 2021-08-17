Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 87.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,222 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

NYSE:MRK opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $197.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

