Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $703,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 22.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $368.98 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $369.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

