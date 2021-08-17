Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) vs. Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Critical Analysis

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) and Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Largo Resources and Summit Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Summit Materials 1 4 4 0 2.33

Largo Resources presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.64%. Summit Materials has a consensus price target of $34.44, indicating a potential downside of 0.02%. Given Largo Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than Summit Materials.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.0% of Summit Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Summit Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Largo Resources and Summit Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Largo Resources $121.62 million 7.94 $6.76 million $0.11 135.82 Summit Materials $2.33 billion 1.73 $141.24 million $0.81 42.53

Summit Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Largo Resources. Summit Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Largo Resources and Summit Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Largo Resources 13.44% 8.96% 7.66% Summit Materials 6.59% 6.88% 2.57%

Summary

Largo Resources beats Summit Materials on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming and Nevada and in British Columbia, Canada. The East segments serves markets extending across the Midwestern and Eastern United States, most notably in Kansas, Missouri, Virginia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Nebraska where the company supplies aggregates, ready mix concrete, asphalt paving mix and paving and related services. The company was founded by Thomas W. Hill on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

