Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Latch in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,311. Latch has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

