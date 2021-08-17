Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports.

LVTX traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.79. 72,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,034. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.10.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

