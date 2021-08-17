Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the July 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVHD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD remained flat at $$38.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,450. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $38.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.

