Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Short Interest Update

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 336.0 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Legrand to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Legrand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

LGRVF remained flat at $$106.19 during midday trading on Tuesday. Legrand has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $107.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.24.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

