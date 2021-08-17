Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Short Interest Update

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 336.0 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Legrand to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Legrand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Get Legrand alerts:

LGRVF remained flat at $$106.19 during midday trading on Tuesday. Legrand has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $107.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.24.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.