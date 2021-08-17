Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Buys 3,075 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 30,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

