Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives $32.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.92.

LEVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 38,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,063,362.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,362.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $436,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 347,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,575,394. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 35,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 152.38%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.