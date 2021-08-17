LHT (LHT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $22.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. LHT has a total market capitalization of $198,735.03 and approximately $22.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LHT has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006134 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007564 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 53.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

