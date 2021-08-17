Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Lightning eMotors stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,010. Lightning eMotors has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lightning eMotors stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Lightning eMotors at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lightning eMotors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

