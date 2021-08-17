Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.54), Fidelity Earnings reports. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 4,581.80% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $68.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.75. Liminal BioSciences has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 468.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

LMNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

