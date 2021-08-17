Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Sells $17,050.00 in Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 1,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $17,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,309. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $299.41 million, a P/E ratio of -36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $45.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Limoneira has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Limoneira by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Limoneira by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Limoneira by 633.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

