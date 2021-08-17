Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Linde were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Linde by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $311.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.42. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $311.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

