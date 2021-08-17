LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 50.85% and a negative net margin of 77.39%.

LIQT opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $109.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.80. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiqTech International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of LiqTech International worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on LiqTech International from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

