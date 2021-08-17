Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Down 5.3%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)’s share price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $23.21. Approximately 55,971 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,130,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.89, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,764,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,919,000 after purchasing an additional 672,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,610,000 after acquiring an additional 514,927 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 262.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257,129 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,390,000 after acquiring an additional 285,839 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

