LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.550-$-0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.92 million.LivePerson also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-2.020-$-1.900 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPSN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.54.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.94 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.31. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $72.23.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

