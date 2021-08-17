Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 79.62%.

Shares of Logan Ridge Finance stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,147. Logan Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a current ratio of 14.72. The stock has a market cap of $77.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.89.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Logan Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

