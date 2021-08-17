Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Logiq had a negative net margin of 50.89% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGIQ opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $58.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68. Logiq has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Get Logiq alerts:

Logiq Company Profile

Logiq, Inc develops e-commerce, m-commerce, marketing technology (MArTech), and fintech solutions for mobile users in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.