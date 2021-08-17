Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. reduced its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Logitech International makes up about 2.7% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth $206,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $991,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at $967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

LOGI stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $108.11. 26,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,285. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $66.78 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.68.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.88.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

