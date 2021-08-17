Lotto (LOTTO) Price Hits $0.0176 on Exchanges

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Lotto has a total market cap of $35.29 million and approximately $138,912.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lotto has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.00379168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000423 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003412 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

