Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.93.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $11.22 on Tuesday, reaching $182.26. 8,213,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

