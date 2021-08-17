Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.93.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $10.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.37. 312,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,853,152. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

