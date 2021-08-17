LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will announce sales of $30.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.01 million and the highest is $33.10 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $30.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year sales of $125.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $134.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $132.90 million, with estimates ranging from $124.20 million to $137.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LTC. Mizuho lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,710,000 after buying an additional 195,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,251,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,977,000 after buying an additional 37,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,526,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,009,000 after buying an additional 94,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,022,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $21,967,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

