Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Cut to Market Perform at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital cut shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lucira Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:LHDX opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.22. Lucira Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $372.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter worth about $4,840,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter worth about $6,955,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter worth about $362,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter worth about $160,127,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Lucira Health during the first quarter worth about $2,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

