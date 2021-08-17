Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Up 4.3%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s share price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $8.29. 70,743 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,499,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.12.

Get Lufax alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.55.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $3,080,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $3,959,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $34,080,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Lufax in the 1st quarter worth $844,000. 6.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.