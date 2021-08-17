LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $1,804,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,601,000 after buying an additional 35,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 17,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 18,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.94.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $103.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $64.21 and a one year high of $118.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

