MA Private Wealth Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MA Private Wealth decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,384 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,041,990,000 after purchasing an additional 375,809 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $294.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $294.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

