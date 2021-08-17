Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Update

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the July 15th total of 54,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $913.52 million, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 6.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth $90,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth $137,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.8% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 223,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 44,572 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 16,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

