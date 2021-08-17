MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 18.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 76.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. Research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.