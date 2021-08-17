Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 788,900 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,680,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,404,000 after buying an additional 41,119 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,863,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 154,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 104,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 46.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

