MAP Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $30.78 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $30.78 million and approximately $863,787.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 42.2% against the dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00055637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00134261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.00157795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,637.23 or 0.99768925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.02 or 0.00919917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.72 or 0.06988343 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.