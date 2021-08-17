Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) & LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Critical Review

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Marathon Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $470.64 million 14.02 $9.90 million N/A N/A Marathon Digital $4.36 million 755.02 -$10.45 million ($0.12) -275.33

LegalZoom.com has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LegalZoom.com and Marathon Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 0 5 5 0 2.50 Marathon Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00

LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus price target of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.69%. Marathon Digital has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.28%. Given Marathon Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than LegalZoom.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.8% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com N/A N/A N/A Marathon Digital -78.08% -2.63% -2.62%

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats Marathon Digital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.