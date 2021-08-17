Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Digital Holdings is a digital asset technology company which mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. Marathon Digital Holdings, formerly known as Marathon Patent Group Inc., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MARA. Compass Point initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -86.95 and a beta of 4.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.67. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.