Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – US Capital Advisors lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Marathon Oil in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.79%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after buying an additional 3,668,373 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,352,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,163 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $30,560,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

