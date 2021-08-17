MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) & Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Head-To-Head Contrast

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) and Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MarketAxess and Futu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketAxess 0 6 3 0 2.33 Futu 0 2 4 0 2.67

MarketAxess currently has a consensus target price of $521.13, indicating a potential upside of 10.87%. Futu has a consensus target price of $194.30, indicating a potential upside of 113.32%. Given Futu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Futu is more favorable than MarketAxess.

Volatility and Risk

MarketAxess has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Futu has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MarketAxess and Futu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketAxess $689.13 million 25.91 $299.38 million $7.85 59.88 Futu $427.02 million 30.98 $170.96 million $1.31 69.53

MarketAxess has higher revenue and earnings than Futu. MarketAxess is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Futu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MarketAxess and Futu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketAxess 40.79% 29.87% 20.38% Futu 46.42% 26.29% 2.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of MarketAxess shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Futu shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of MarketAxess shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MarketAxess beats Futu on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities. The company, through its Open Trading protocols, executes bond trades between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all anonymous trading environment for corporate bonds. It also offers trading-related products and services, including Composite+ pricing and other market data products to assist clients with trading decisions; auto-execution and other execution services for clients requiring specialized workflow solutions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; and technology services to optimize trading environments. In addition, the company offers a range of pre-and post-trade services, such as trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas. In addition, the company provides initial public offering subscription and employee share option plan solution services to corporate clients under the Futu I&E brand; and services, including trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets. Futu Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

