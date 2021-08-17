Maro 1-Day Volume Tops $4.96 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Maro coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. Maro has a total market cap of $62.85 million and $4.96 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maro has traded 76.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00061604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00016765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.50 or 0.00918254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00049173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00162727 BTC.

About Maro

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 947,263,447 coins and its circulating supply is 490,238,291 coins. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

