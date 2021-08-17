Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ MBII traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. 1,050,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $210.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.16. Marrone Bio Innovations has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on MBII. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marrone Bio Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

In other Marrone Bio Innovations news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $25,340.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $25,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,338 shares of company stock valued at $149,962. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marrone Bio Innovations stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) by 305.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,320 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Marrone Bio Innovations worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

