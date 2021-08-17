Martin Investment Management LLC Purchases 542 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. VeriSign comprises approximately 1.5% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 170,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,659. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.05. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. raised their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $134,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.12, for a total value of $130,029.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,509,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,665 shares of company stock worth $4,810,758. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

