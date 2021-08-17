Martin Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises 2.0% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.94. 5,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,144. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,873,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,981 shares of company stock worth $5,320,397 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

