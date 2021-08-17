Martin Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 2.7% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Accenture by 7.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.35. 45,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,024. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $328.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

