Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Marui Group stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.02. 11,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.22. Marui Group has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $42.77.

Get Marui Group alerts:

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Marui Group had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 1.82%.

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marui Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marui Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.