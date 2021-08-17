Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Marui Group stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.02. 11,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.22. Marui Group has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $42.77.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Marui Group had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 1.82%.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marui Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marui Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.