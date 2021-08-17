Mary Jayne Crocker Buys 4,000 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) COO Mary Jayne Crocker bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 24,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $443.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,869,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 41,705 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 50.7% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 325,562 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.4% in the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 653,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

