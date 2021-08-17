MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Billion

Analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce $2.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $8.14 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on MTZ. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.08.

MTZ opened at $91.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,066,000 after buying an additional 607,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 652.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,033,000 after buying an additional 4,102,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after buying an additional 102,552 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 940,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,099,000 after buying an additional 106,089 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in MasTec by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 801,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,144,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

